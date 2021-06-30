iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,046,000 after buying an additional 444,797 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,112,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $268.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.82. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $172.25 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

