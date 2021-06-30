J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Barclays

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.43.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $161.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.75.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,480.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.