Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to announce $3.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.66 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $14.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $145.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

