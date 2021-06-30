JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get JD.com alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JD. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $79.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 20.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 21.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.