Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Constellation Brands in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.48.

STZ opened at $230.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

