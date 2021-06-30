Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Stellantis’ FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stellantis in a report issued on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stellantis’ FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $20.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.48, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Bpifrance SA acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,918,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $805,441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $490,971,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $455,870,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

