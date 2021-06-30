Jerry S. Lanchbury Sells 83,372 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $2,664,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,181,532.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.
