Jerry S. Lanchbury Sells 83,372 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $2,664,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,181,532.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

