JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.60 million-$48.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.17 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FROG. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. JFrog currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.30.

JFrog stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,355. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.90. JFrog has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -321.47.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

