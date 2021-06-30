JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) PT Raised to $39.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 32.24% from the company’s previous close.

JKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

JKS stock opened at $57.56 on Monday. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $90.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.94.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,446,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 2,055.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 29,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,625,000 after purchasing an additional 436,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 523,048 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

