Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jiya Acquisition by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 789,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in Jiya Acquisition by 9,607.8% during the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 507,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 501,818 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92. Jiya Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.25.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

