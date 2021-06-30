JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc Acquires 5,725 Shares

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 5,725 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $34,407.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JMP Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 8,627 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $51,330.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 2,038 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $12,044.58.

On Friday, June 18th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $2,995.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,800 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,508.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 400 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,750 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $9,135.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 27,285 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $147,066.15.

On Thursday, May 6th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 666 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,270.06.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 4,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,200.00.

Shares of JMP Group stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 25,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,349. The company has a market capitalization of $121.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. JMP Group LLC has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. JMP Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JMP Group by 291.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JMP Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JMP Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in JMP Group by 127.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.