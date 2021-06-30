John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $125,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1,882.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HEQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 149,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,407. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.68. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

