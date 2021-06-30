John Wood Group’s (WDGJF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WDGJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

John Wood Group stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.