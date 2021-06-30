John Wood Group’s (WDGJF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WDGJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

John Wood Group stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

