Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,319,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Johnson Controls International worth $257,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 387,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $68.56.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.