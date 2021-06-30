Joseph Baratta Sells 669 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BX opened at $98.95 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.