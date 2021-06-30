JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 13,681 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 234.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of AMERCO worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 4,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,729,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter worth $760,000. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $585.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $579.11. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a one year low of $280.01 and a one year high of $657.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

