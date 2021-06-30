JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 519,303 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.81% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 633,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.