JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.54% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $1,730,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after buying an additional 329,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 90,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,327,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.73. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $776.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

