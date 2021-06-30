JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 112.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PROS were worth $11,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,731,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,616 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000.

Get PROS alerts:

In other news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock worth $2,095,492. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

NYSE:PRO opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.67.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. PROS’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.