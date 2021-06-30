JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $11.12 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,813 shares in the company, valued at $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,196.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $881.00 and a 1-year high of $1,268.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,202.78.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.