JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 160,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $53,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $50,657,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $26,052,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $527,000.

WFG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

