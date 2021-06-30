JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (LON:JGGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $439.00

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (LON:JGGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 439 ($5.74) and last traded at GBX 436 ($5.70), with a volume of 99594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.68).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 426.09. The firm has a market cap of £656.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

