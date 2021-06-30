Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Up 540.0% in June

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 540.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:JUGRF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,500. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile
