Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Up 540.0% in June

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 540.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:JUGRF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,500. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

