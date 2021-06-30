Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce $43.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.87 million and the lowest is $40.65 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $190.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $228.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $238.74 million, with estimates ranging from $189.97 million to $290.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.
Separately, Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.
Shares of JMIA stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.97.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
Read More: What’s a Black Swan?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.