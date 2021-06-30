Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce $43.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.87 million and the lowest is $40.65 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $190.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $228.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $238.74 million, with estimates ranging from $189.97 million to $290.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.97.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

