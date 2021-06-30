K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 55.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

In other Schrödinger news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 13,377 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,064,541.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,826.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $17,188,528.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,235,009 shares of company stock valued at $91,786,528 in the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.59 and a beta of 1.01.

SDGR has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.