K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $222,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 46.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 514,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,755,000 after purchasing an additional 261,552 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $467.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $447.42. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $471.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.78.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

