K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,315,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,682,000 after acquiring an additional 87,853 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 137.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 83.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter worth about $6,927,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 184,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $14,009,353.16. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $17,188,528.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,235,009 shares of company stock valued at $91,786,528.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

SDGR stock opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.48. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

