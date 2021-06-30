K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases New Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,649,000 after acquiring an additional 757,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Nielsen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 118,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NLSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

