K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases New Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,914,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,812,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,740,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at $13,346,000. Finally, Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at $6,568,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of TBT stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.