K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 13,147 Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Harbor Custom Development at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Harbor Custom Development by 43.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCDI opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

