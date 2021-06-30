K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $147,000 Position in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.12% of Turmeric Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMPM opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

