Kairos Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 5th

Kairos Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 5th. Kairos Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 6th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Kairos Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:KAIRU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Kairos Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

