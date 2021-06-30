Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.21.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

