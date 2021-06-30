KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.90 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,597,000 after buying an additional 2,926,251 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,094,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,541,000 after buying an additional 215,283 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,736,000 after buying an additional 226,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,384,000 after buying an additional 574,622 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $67.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.20. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

