Kevin Spain Buys 775,000 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.