Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Lowered by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,408,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 167,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $133.63. 61,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,713. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.07.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

