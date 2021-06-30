Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €72.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 21.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €85.25 ($100.29).

KGX stock opened at €91.76 ($107.95) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €87.02. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

