Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

