Knowles Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,096 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,758% compared to the typical volume of 59 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KN. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Knowles stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,569. Knowles has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $22.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,983. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 294.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,713,000 after buying an additional 3,307,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,035,000 after buying an additional 1,753,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,610,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Knowles by 50.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 659,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Knowles by 44.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 350,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

