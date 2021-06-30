KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS KNYJY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.59. 39,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.49.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

