Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292,124 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.64% of Kontoor Brands worth $45,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,083,000 after buying an additional 411,544 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after buying an additional 779,773 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,146,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after buying an additional 458,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

