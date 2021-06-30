KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) were up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.72. Approximately 20,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 38,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.17% of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

