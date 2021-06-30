Kronos Bio (KRON) and The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ: KRON) is one of 839 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Kronos Bio to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kronos Bio and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Bio N/A -$88.44 million -6.44 Kronos Bio Competitors $1.73 billion $125.42 million -3.19

Kronos Bio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Bio. Kronos Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Bio N/A N/A N/A Kronos Bio Competitors -2,669.09% -175.18% -28.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kronos Bio and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 Kronos Bio Competitors 4636 17706 38969 768 2.58

Kronos Bio currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.91%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.39%. Given Kronos Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Kronos Bio beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of ENTO in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

