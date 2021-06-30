Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) & Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kubient and Streamline Health Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million 28.83 -$7.89 million N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions $11.35 million 6.39 $300,000.00 N/A N/A

Streamline Health Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kubient and Streamline Health Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kubient presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Kubient’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -443.44% -66.68% -51.67% Streamline Health Solutions -48.19% -29.39% -21.01%

Summary

Streamline Health Solutions beats Kubient on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which includes integrated cloud-based software suite, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a cloud-based pre-bill coding analysis platform. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions; and custom integration services for CDI/abstracting, training, and audit services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

