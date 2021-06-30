Kuende (KUE) Achieves Market Cap of $310,348.94

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Kuende coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kuende has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. Kuende has a market cap of $310,348.94 and $6.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00656885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00038497 BTC.

Kuende Coin Profile

KUE is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

