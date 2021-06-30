L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.97. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 101,580 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $201.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.86.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. On average, analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 76,381 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

