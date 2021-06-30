Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIFZF opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $42.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.69.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.