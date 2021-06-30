Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.5% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $33,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $658,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $647.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,403. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

