Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNDC shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 72,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $726,600.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Landec during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Landec by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Landec by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNDC opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Landec will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

