Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LNDC. Barrington Research raised Landec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Landec from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

LNDC opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landec will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 72,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $726,600.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

